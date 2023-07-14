Uganda: Isabirye Resigns As Vipers Coach After Just Four Months in Charge

Alex Isabirye has announced his resignation as Vipers Sports Club coach, after just four months in charge.

Following a simmering relationship between the Kitende based club and coach who a month ago sealed an elusive domestic double, Isabirye on Wednesday penned a resignation letter.

"I am writing to confirm my resignation from the position of head coach of Vipers SC due to breach of my contract. Article 5, Section 3 and 4 of my employment contract, states that I am responsible for endorsing players being recruited and choosing my assistant team/staff in consultation with the club management. However, this clause was not honoured and I was not aware of the recruitment of three current members of the team; Raoul Lukusa Kayembe (assistant coach) and two Brazilian Players Giancarlo Lopez and Luis 'Tinga' Otavio Santos," Isabirye said.

He insisted that he was not made aware of the new recruitments, including one of his assistant and new players that the team made recently.

Unreasonable conduct

The former URA and BUL FC coach said he could not stand what he termed as unreasonable conduct by the club towards him.

Vipers earlier this week summoned Isabirye for disciplinary action for allegedly absconding from duty for weeks without any reasonable reason.

"You have consistently and without authority from your employer, absconded from your work and duties as the head coach since 05/07/2023 to date.Despite a formal request from your immediate supervisor dated 07/07/2023, you have still

failed to report for work which actions have negatively impacted the Team's preparations and trainings. You are hereby informed that in line with the applicable labour laws, you are invited for a disciplinary hearing on Thursday , July, 14, 2023 at St. Mary's Stadium - Kitende Executive Lounge," a letter to Isabirye read in part.

However, in his resignation, the coach said he could not such conduct from a team that was well informed of an accident he got recently.

"I didn't a abscond from duty as head coach. I was involved in an accident and had to seek medical attention. I immediately informed the Club CEO Simon Njuba. I am aggrieved by these serious breaches and unreasonable conduct which cast doubt on my role at the club."

"For the aforementioned reasons, I request that you allow me step aside from my position as head coach."

The development comes on the backdrop of rumours that Isabirye was set to be sacked and replaced with Congolese tactician Raoul Lukusa Kayembe who was recently recruited as the Vipers assistant coach.

In order to dispel the rumours, the club posted a video of Isabirye conducting a training session as he dismissed the reports.

The developments come a month after Isabirye guided Vipers to their first ever domestic double when they won the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup.

By the time of his resignation, Isabirye had only been on the job for just four months.