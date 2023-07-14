South Africa: Where to Get Water in Johannesburg When the Taps Run Dry

As the major water shortage kicks in today, several stations will be set up in Johannesburg for residents to get water.
Many residents of Johannesburg will have to cope with a lack of water supply for the next few days as Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, carries out maintenance work on its pipelines and valves.
The work, which started on Tuesday at 7 pm, is expected to last for 58 hours and affect most parts of the city.
Johannesburg Water provided a list of areas where residents can collect water during the outage.
Soweto
- Mandela Sisulu Clinic
- Nancefield Retirement Village
- Dobsonville Gardens White Tent
Langlaagte
- Donald Gordon Medical Centre
- Sparrow FET College
- Sparrow Foundation School
Randburg
- Maison D'Olivier Retirement Village
- Silverstream Retirement Village
Roodepoort
- Hospital Renal Dialysis Clinic
- Sasol Garage on Jim Fouche and Landhuis Road
Southdale
- Bellavista Clinic
- West Turfontein Old Age Home
Sandton
- Savoy Weinberg Park
- Norwood Park
- Winston Ridge Park
These are the main water stations across Johannesburg.
However, some areas will only experience an eight-hour interruption, while Joburg Water warns that some areas will be without water until the early hours of Friday morning. The system will also take some time to recover after the maintenance is completed.
Residents are urged to use water sparingly and to store enough water for their essential needs.