South Africa: Where to Get Water in Johannesburg When the Taps Run Dry

As the major water shortage kicks in today, several stations will be set up in Johannesburg for residents to get water.

Many residents of Johannesburg will have to cope with a lack of water supply for the next few days as Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, carries out maintenance work on its pipelines and valves.

The work, which started on Tuesday at 7 pm, is expected to last for 58 hours and affect most parts of the city.

Johannesburg Water provided a list of areas where residents can collect water during the outage.

Soweto

Mandela Sisulu Clinic

Nancefield Retirement Village

Dobsonville Gardens White Tent

Langlaagte

Donald Gordon Medical Centre

Sparrow FET College

Sparrow Foundation School

Randburg

Maison D'Olivier Retirement Village

Silverstream Retirement Village

Roodepoort

Hospital Renal Dialysis Clinic

Sasol Garage on Jim Fouche and Landhuis Road

Southdale

Bellavista Clinic

West Turfontein Old Age Home

Sandton

Savoy Weinberg Park

Norwood Park

Winston Ridge Park

These are the main water stations across Johannesburg.

However, some areas will only experience an eight-hour interruption, while Joburg Water warns that some areas will be without water until the early hours of Friday morning. The system will also take some time to recover after the maintenance is completed.

Residents are urged to use water sparingly and to store enough water for their essential needs.