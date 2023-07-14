Somalia: Govt Aims to Overcome Its Challenges As Talks Enter Second Day

13 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The meeting between the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the former leaders at Villa Somalia entered the 2nd day.

The meeting is attended by the former President of Somalia Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former Prime Ministers of the country; Mohamed Hussein Roble, Hassan Ali Kheyre, Omar Abdirashid, Abdiweli Gaas and Ali Mohamed Gedi, former Speakers of the Parliament.

The conference which opened yesterday morning focuses on security, the war against Al-Shabaab, constitutional review, democratization, and elections, and among others.

Absent from the meeting are two former presidents - Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Abdiqassin Salad Hassan, as well as some former prime ministers, who the government said were invited but apologized for not attending.

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hamsa Abdi Barre, the Speaker of the House Sheikh Adan Madobe and the Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi Abdullahi are in attendance.

It is expected that the meeting will be concluded on Thursday afternoon at the Decale Hotel in the airport, and it is hoped that the leaders will issue a communique detailing the points they agreed on during the two-day talks.

