Africa: CAF President Motsepe in Quotes - Ordinary General Assembly

Success and growth of football on the African Continent is dependent on the success and growth of MAs.

Prize monies of all major CAF competitions have been increased significantly over the past two years.

CAF has invested USD 550 000 to introduce VAR and various training courses for VAR operators in each CAF Zonal Unions

Here are some of the quotes from the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe at the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday.

"We recognize the unique power of football to unite people from different racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds and are committed to making our contribution to improving the living conditions and uniting the people of Africa and the world."

Indeed, "the future of African football is bright".

"We've always believed that the success and growth of football on the African Continent is dependent on the success and growth of football in each Member Association country. Building partnerships with sponsors, investors and Governments is essential for the competitiveness and growth of football in each African country."

"The prize monies of all major CAF competitions have been increased significantly over the past two years and this has contributed to improving the quality and competitiveness of our competitions."

On Youth and Schools Football:

"The first African Schools Football Championship finals for Boys and Girls, was a huge success and took place in South Africa during April 2023. Over 400 000 Boys and Girls from 41 countries participated in this championship. We expect a significant increase in the number of schools that will participate in the African Schools Football Championship 2023/2024."

Women's Football:

"Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco and South Africa are the African nations that have qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. For the first time in the history of African Women's football, CAF is contributing and assisting these nations with financial and technical support."

On Refereeing:

"The partnership between CAF and FIFA (the FIFA-CAF Refereeing "Star" Project) on training and improving African referees is making good progress and will improve the quality, respect and credibility of African referees on the Continent and globally. 20 male referees and five female referees are currently being trained and will be employed in terms of this partnership."

On investment in VAR:

"CAF has invested USD 550 000 to introduce VAR and various training courses for VAR operators in each CAF Zonal Union and is also in the process of establishing VAR training centres ("VAR Hubs") in the CAF Zonal Unions."