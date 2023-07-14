Kenya: Embattled Siaya Deputy Governor Oduol Makes Come Back to Office

Siaya — Embattled Siaya deputy governor, William Oduol returned to his office this afternoon to a mixed reception by the county staff and the local residents.

Oduol's abrupt entry into the county headquarters saw security officers hastily drive into the county government headquarters, as a crowd that had got wind of his presence quickly built up.

Gates to the premises were quickly locked out and members of the public and the media ordered out by the security officials.

After spending about two hours in his office, Oduol, who has been at logger heads with his boss, James Orengo left the compound, under tight security escort by armed police officers and embarked on a tour of Siaya town, with members of the public in tow.

Addressing the public at Siaya municipal market, Oduol called on Orengo put aside their differences adding that both him and the governor should join forces and ensure that the residents get the best service.

"Mine is a call for peace and reconciliation and I want to encourage our leadership, church leaders and elders in Siaya to bring us together so that in a much accelerated basis, we are able to embark on a journey of transforming this beautiful county" said Oduol.

He said that he was planning a thanksgiving ceremony where people from all walks of life will be invited to join him in thanking God for saving him from impeachment.

The Siaya governor was recently impeached by the local county assembly but the same was overturned by the senate. - Kna