Tanzania: Young Africans Unveil Nzengeli After 'Thank You Kisinda'

Young Africans have introduced winger Maxi Mpia Nzengeli as their new player for a two-year deal.

He is the fourth player to be injected into the squad as the transfer window unfolds.

He is likely a suitable replacement of the team's former Tuisila Kisinda who parted company with the club.

Other new players who have landed at the club ahead of next season are Nickson Kibabage, Jonas Mkude and Gift Fred.

According to Yanga's Media and Communication Manager Ali Kamwe, they are not yet done with player signings.

He says next week, the much awaited player to done jersey number 6 will be unmasked.

"He is set to be the last player to be named and he will be paraded before the climax of Wiki ya Mwananchi on August 22nd," he says.