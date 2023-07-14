Rwanda: MŰTZIG Amabeats DJ Competition Is Back

press release

Bralirwa Plc, under its mainstream brand MŰTZIG is proud to announce the launch of the MŰTZIG AMABEATS DJ Competition 2023. This DJ competition is an extension of the ongoing Never Stop Starting campaign.

Never Stop Starting is a bold proposition that demands attention and action. It celebrates individuals' bravery and boldness in starting something life changing. Through a dynamic activation, we aim to reward DJs, both established and upcoming, who never stop starting.

The MŰTZIG AMABEATS DJ Competition will run for four months, from July to October 2023, and consist of four phases.

Phase 1: Recruitment Phase

In this phase, all established and upcoming DJs are invited to participate by submitting a 1-minute video mix on www.mutzigamabeats.rw. The video mix should be a live demonstration of the participant blending their preferred music. Each participant must upload their 1-minute video mix to YouTube and submit the YouTube link on the www.mutzigamabeats.rw platform. A panel of experts will review each mix to ensure it meets the agreed criteria. Once confirmed, the mixes will be uploaded onto the website. The recruitment phase will run from 1st July 2023- 23rd July 2023.

Phase 2: Public Voting

During this phase, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite mixes from the uploaded entries. Public voting will run for a period of two weeks from 24th July 2023 to 6th August 2023. The top 10 DJs with the highest public votes will proceed to the next phase of the competition.

Phase 3: Live Competitions

The third phase will comprise a series of five events held across the country. Two DJs will be paired together to compete against each other in front of a live audience. Combining the scores from judges and the live audience, the winner of each event will be determined. This phase will determine the finalists for the grand finale.

Phase 4: Grand Finale

The grand finale will be held in Kigali, where the five finalists from the previous events held across the county will battle it out to be crowned the King or Queen of MŰTZIG AMABEATS 2023.

The winner of the MŰTZIG AMABEATS DJ Competition will be awarded a 1-year Brand Ambassador contract valued at RWF 18,000,000 along with DJ equipment worth RWF 5,000,000; the 1st Runner Up will also be awarded a 1-year Brand Ambassador contract valued at RWF 12,000,000 along with DJ equipment worth RWF 2,500,000. Additionally, the 2nd Runner up will be awarded a cash prize of RWF 2,500,000.

For more information on the MŰTZIG AMABEATS DJ Competition, we invite you to follow @MutzigRwanda on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Bralirwa Plc

Bralirwa Plc is a Rwandan company producing and selling beers and soft drinks. The Company's beer brand portfolio includes Primus, Mützig, Legend, Amstel Malt, Turbo King, and Heineken all proudly produced in the Gisenyi brewery; the Company's largest selling beer brand has been available to consumers since 1959. Since 1974, the Company has been producing and selling soft drink brands under a licensing agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. These include Coca Cola, Fanta Orange, Fanta Citron, Fanta Fiesta, Fanta Pineapple, Sprite, Stoney, Krest Tonic, Cheetah energy drink and the Company's own brand Vital' O.

The Company was founded in 1957 with the construction of a brewery located in Gisenyi. Since 1971, Bralirwa Plc is a subsidiary of Heineken N.V, which holds 75% of the shares of Bralirwa with the remaining 25% listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. As a socially responsible company Bralirwa supports a variety of projects from Health to Environment.