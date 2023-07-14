Rwanda: Legacy Sakumi Anselme Race Returns

Organisers of the Legacy Sakumi Anselme race have announced the return of the cycling event which brings its four-year hiatus to an end.

The annual race is organised to celebrate the remarkable legacy of late Anselme Sakumi, not only as a cherished parent but also as an avid cycling enthusiast.

The race had not taken place since its inaugural edition took place in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second edition will take place in Kigali on July 23 and it is this time round expected to attract teams from Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

The second edition of the race, which will cost in excess of Rwf18,000,000 of budget, will encompass an inclusive approach, introducing diverse categories where every participant may fit in. Alongside the existing professional cycling categories, this year's event will feature cadets, veterans and amateurs.

Serge Rusagara, Sakumi's son and Race Manager, said that, "This event not only promotes the spirit of healthy competition but also pays tribute to the legacy of my father Anselme Sakumi, a revered figure in the local cycling community."

"We aim to create an unforgettable experience that showcases the talent and passion for cycling in our region. This race is more of paying tribute to Sakumi but also about honoring his legacy and accomplishing the dream and passion he had for the sport."

"We wish to make it an annual cycling race and we hope to discuss with the [cycling] federation to add it on its race calendar because we want to be a part of this journey to make sure we contribute to the cycling development which is what my father had always wished for," he added.

The cadets aged between 12 and 15 years will compete in a one-lap race in a distance of 11.4 Km while amateurs will do four laps covering a distance of 45.6 km.

Veterans will also do four laps, that is 45.5km, plus an extra 13km.

In the categories of professionals, women juniors will do 90 Km (13km + 5 laps), men juniors and women elites will race 81.4 km (13 km + 6 laps), while men elites and under-23 will cover 104.3 km (13 km + 8 laps).

With riders set to depart at Maguru Coffee in Kimihurura, professional riders will embark on a neutralized zone, proceeding to the official starting point at Kigali Economic Zone. They will take on the Masoro road before traversing through Kimironko towards BK Arena.

At the BK Arena, they will embark on a demanding circuit encompassing Gasabo District offices, Nyarutarama, Kabuga, Kibagabaga and Kimironko before they eventually race back to the finish line at BK Arena.

The winners in different categories will walk away with cash prizes.

Shemu Nsengiyuma, a former rider for Rwamagana-based cycling team Les Amis Sportifs emerged victorious in the first edition of the race in 2019.