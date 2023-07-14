Tunisia: Migration Activist Lambastes Injustice in Tunisia

13 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Moro Yaya Yapha, a prominent Gambian human rights and migration activist based in Germany, has expressed his frustration and criticised the state-backed injustice against migrants in Tunisia, such as expulsion and violence.

The forceful expulsion and maltreatment, including alleged beatings, killings and sexual harassment, of migrants by Tunisian authorities occurred after days of violence in the port city of Sfax in which one Tunisian was killed. Locals have complained about the refugees' behaviour while the refugees said they have been subjected to racist attacks.

Speaking over the saga, the activist said: "I am furious and appalled by the heinous acts of inhuman treatment that black people, particularly Gambians and other nationalities, have been subjected to in Tunisia these days, according to the sources. The witch-hunting, mass beatings, injuries, and even killings that have taken place are hateful, xenophobic and cannot be tolerated any longer."

Mr Yapha describes it as a disgrace that in this day and age individuals are still being targeted solely because of their race and nationality, adding that the fact that innocent people are subject to such brutal violence simply because of their nationality is unacceptable.

This behaviour, he said, stinks of ignorance, prejudice and a total disregard for the fundamental human rights that every individual is entitled.

"I am deeply saddened by the suffering that the victims and their families have had to endure. How can we allow this outright discrimination and violence to continue? It is high time that our responsible governments take immediate action to protect their nationals and provide them with an exit from these unjust circumstances," he said.

