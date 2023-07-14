Morocco: 45th CAF Oga in Abidjan - Gianni Infantino Commends Atlas Lions' Performance At 2022 World Cup

Abidjan — FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the Atlas Lions' performance at the World Cup (Qatar 2022) on Thursday in Abidjan, during which the Moroccan national team reached the semi-finals.

FIFA president praised the Atlas Lions at the 45th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held in Abidjan on Thursday, in the presence of CAF president Patrice Motsepe, Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi Jerôme and presidents of African federations, including Fouzi Lekjaa, chairman of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Gianni Infantino took the opportunity to laud the legends and champions of Africa for the magnificent page of soccer they offer the continent and the world. "Our role is to provide you with the infrastructure to enable you to shine in competitions," he added.

For his part, CAF president Patrice Motsepe emphasized that "Morocco's qualification for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the first such achievement by an African nation. It demonstrates a strong improvement in the competitiveness of African soccer at world level, and allows us to believe that our objective of having an African nation win the World Cup is within reach", he noted.

CAF president was also proud of the historic results achieved by Morocco, as well as the performances of Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana at the Qatar World Cup.

Motsepe also highlighted the success of AFCON(U23), held in Morocco and won by the Atlas Cubs against Egypt 2-1.