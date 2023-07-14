Botswana: Sowa Town Host Makgadikgadi Epic This Weekend

Sowa — The annual Makgadikgadi Epic returns this year and the host Sowa Township is ready to receive the masses that will partake in the event. Sowa Town deputy district commissioner, Mr Tsaone Nkarabang told BOPA in an interview that they were ready to host the 8th Edition of the Epic scheduled for July 14t-16 in Sowa Town.

Mr Nkarabang explained that they were putting up in place all necessary measures to host one of the best public events in Botswana Tourism Organisation calendar.

He said unlike in the past most of the service providers partaking in the event would be local communities from neighbouring Dukwi, Mosetse, Nata as well as Tutume.

Mr Nkarabang noted that the aim was to have the economic contribution of Makgadikgadi Epic remaining within Sowa and the surrounding villages.

He however said they would have exceptions on specialised services, adding that they took such a decision to drive the government policy on local economic empowerment.

The policy, he said emphasised that most of the procurement should be done locally and they wanted those attending the Epic to economically contribute to the local economies of those villages.

Furthermore, Mr Nkarabang pointed out that the Sowa Town Council was currently engaged in issuing licences to the informal traders, who would rent out stalls to provide services and were also running out health test on food handlers.

"COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that hygiene should be of the utmost and we do not want to compromise on anything," he said.

He asserted that they had also engaged Tutume primary hospital to run the health test for those that had been issued with licences to provide food.

In addition, he said they had reinforced their manpower from other stakeholders such as fire engines from both Botash Mine and Tutume District Council to be on high alert of any fire outbreak hazard, adding that there would be a standby helicopter for any need of medical evacuations.

Meanwhile BTO Public Relations Officer, Mr Samuel Lephalo said there would be no water activities since the Makgadikgadi pans were dry, while other activities popular with spectators such as horse riding and quad bikes fun rides would be there.

Mr Lephalo said through engagements with their partners such as Sowa Town and Tutume district councils they would have a limited number of informal traders, taking into consideration the sensitivity of the eco-system of the Makgadikgadi pans where the event would be hosted.

Apart from the informal sector, he noted that there would be stalls for sponsors as well as display of Aeroplanes, which would be done by Atlas group besides the main event of Skydiving.

BOPA