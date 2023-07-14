Rwanda: IPRC Kigali Official Denies Reports of Students With Explosives

Rwanda Polytechnic IPRC Kigali has refuted the reports that circulated on social media on Thursday claiming that some students had been caught with explosives.

Speaking to The New Times, an official who preferred to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak on behalf of the institution said the new security measures were implemented recently to safeguard the school's valuable equipment.

The official further elaborated that the revised protocols were instituted to ensure a secure learning environment for all students. In reaffirming their commitment to the welfare and security of the students and faculty members, the institution assured its dedication to maintaining a safe campus.

As part of the bolstered security measures, the institution stationed six security guards at the entrance gate. Two guards were entrusted with the responsibility of verifying the compliance of incoming students with the revised protocols.

Additionally, two guards were assigned to meticulously inspect vehicles entering the premises, thoroughly examining each car. The remaining two guards assumed the role of team leaders, closely monitoring the security operations and providing assistance as necessary.

Situated in Niboye sector, Kicukiro district, Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC) Kigali is a government educational institution that offers a range of technical secondary, vocational, and college programs.