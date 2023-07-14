Rwanda: Kirehe - Executive Secretary Arrested Over Embezzlement

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Thursday, July 13, confirmed the arrest of Olivier Mwenedata, the executive secretary of the Gahara sector, in Kirehe district, over alleged embezzlement.

Mwenedata was arrested on July 12.

According to Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of RIB, the suspect was caught red-handed after withdrawing Rwf 5 million from a mobile money agent using a code number that received the sector residents' financial contributions.

He said: "The embezzled money was raised by residents of Gahara sector who were jointly contributing to purchase a vehicle for Gahara sector activities in Kirehe district. The suspect was caught red-handed while withdrawing Rwf5 million from a mobile money agent. He used another person as the recipient of the money while committing the crime."

Murangira added that the suspect was arrested in Nyakarambi village, in Kigina sector, and is detained at RIB offices in Kirehe as investigations continue.

Murangira thanked area residents for the timely information that led to the arrest of the suspect. He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in maintaining security and ensuring that criminals are brought to justice.

Embezzlement, under Article 325 of the Penal Code, is punishable with a term of imprisonment of seven to 10 years and a fine of two to five times the value of the embezzled or destroyed property.