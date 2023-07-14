Tanzania: WC 2026 Qualifiers - Here Are Four Tanzania's Opponents

Taifa Stars have been placed in group E of the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers.

The country's envoys will have to get the better of Morocco, Zambia, Guinea and Eritrea in order to seal for the finals.

This was known after a FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Draw held in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire on Wednesday.

The draw was among the agendas of the CAF 45th Ordinary General Assembly.

However, the 2026 World Cup finals will jointly be hosted by three countries namely Canada, Mexico and America.

The best two top teams in each group of the African Qualifiers will book a ticket for the world's biggest football showdown.