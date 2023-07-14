South Africa: Nelson Mandela Foundation Honours Madiba By Supporting Poverty-Stricken Communities

As part of its Nelson Mandela International Day initiative for 2023, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said it continues to support communities to fight poverty and inequality.

The non-profit organisation said it will initiate a global commemoration of International Nelson Mandela Day along with a network of global partners who will be planting trees and resourcing home-based community food gardens across the world.

"The global celebration will follow the sun as it traverses the globe from East to West, with networks participating on the 18th of July 2023."

This year's Mandela Day will be commemorated under the 'Climate, Food and Solidarity' theme.

"Our call to action is 'It is in your hands'," the foundation added.

Meanwhile, the organisation and its South African partners will be capacitating a community food garden in Diepsloot, a community north of Johannesburg.

"The foundation recognises that urgent action must be taken to combat the climate crisis and thereby ensure continued food security.

"In making a positive contribution to climate justice and food security, the Nelson Mandela Foundation continues to work with communities to plant trees, the majority of which are fruit trees and to resource a number of community gardens across South Africa."