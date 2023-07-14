South Africa: Zikalala Outlines Execution Plan for Stalled Projects

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala has outlined timelines and a project execution plan to ensure that projects are finished on time and within the scope and costs.

Zikalala, who has prioritised a coordinated response to addressing the problem of blocked and stalled projects -- informed by the District Development Model (DDM) -- held a meeting with the Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Florence Radzilani, on Thursday, ahead of the Presidential Imbizo, which is taking place in Limpopo on Friday.

The meeting aimed to discuss the stalled projects in the province, and these include the Vuwani Police Station Project.

Zikalala announced that the department is in the process of appointing new contractors to work on the Vuwani Police Station Project.

He said the department is currently reviewing all slow moving projects in Limpopo and has resolved that failure to improve will lead to harsher consequences.

"This will apply to those overseeing the project execution from the government side and contractors assigned to projects. All contractors working on stalled government projects and still have active contracts have been directed to remedy the problem," Zikalala said.

The Minister warned that delayed projects impact negatively on service delivery by government institutions, noting that when the construction of a police station is delayed, "the journey to a safer South Africa led by the South African Police Services is compromised."

"A project stalled or delayed is service delivery denied. We have resolved that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure must not be associated with poor performance or workmanship by contractors," Zikalala said.

Zikalala and Radzilani have called for immediate consequence management on project managers who delay project implementation, and termination of poor performing contractors, who do not meet timelines to complete projects.

Radzilani welcomed the road map unveiled by the Minister to resolve stalled projects in Limpopo, saying this is the action needed by the community.

The MEC also welcomed Zikalala's intervention into Vuwani Police Station Project, noting "this will bring the much waited relief to communities like Vuwani, whose police station has been incomplete for several years."

The Minister will also be undertaking various follow-up visits to the province to ensure oversight and timeous implementation of projects.