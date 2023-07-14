Africa: Continent Must Support African Export-Import Bank - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has asked Africa to support the African Export-Import Bank.

He said Kenya appreciates the partnership with Afrexim, and especially the support the bank has extended to the country's development agenda.

"Afreximbank is our organisation. It supports our development, financing and implementation of identified projects," he said.

He spoke on Friday at State House when he met Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah and other bank officials.

Also present was former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In Kenya, Afreximbank is financing several special economic zones such as Dongo Kundu in Mombasa, Sagana in Kirinyaga and Nasewa in Busia.

Afreximbank will also finance the operationalisation of Kenanie Leather Park and Rivatex Textiles East Africa.

President Ruto pointed out that the bank will play a crucial role in boosting intra-African trade with its Pan-African Payment System.