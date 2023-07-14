Kenya: IPOA Begins Probe on Protest Deaths, to Examine Gaps in Effective Policing

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation on civilian deaths suspected to have been caused by the police during anti-government protests on Wednesday.

The probe, according to a statement released on Friday, will look into "any death or serious injury occurring or suspected of having occurred as a result of police action."

IPOA will also extend its investigation on possible lapses within law enforcement that may have impeded effective policing leading to destruction of property.

"The Authority is cognizant of the dictate that there are no two ways about all deaths and serious injury, either cognisable on face value or on suspicion, must be investigated," IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori stated.

"Secondly, the Authority is also addressing the issue of events that may have impeded effective policing," she further noted.

Makori also affirmed the agency's commitment to ensuring any police excesses are remedied in line with the law saying "all findings must culminate in remedial actions."

She said IPOA will make recommendations to relevant agencies for further action.

Makori however noted with concern incidents of lawlessness during protests while calling on the National Police Service to use proportionate force to contain violence.

"On investigations, our officers must peruse through all available information, including formal reports as well as unsupported claims and the Authority takes this step to inform the public that all procedures are at play to ensure we live to the spirit of guarding public interest in policing," she noted.

IPOA announced the measures a day after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) demanded accountability for nine deaths the commission documented on Wednesday.

Nine killed

Fatalities included four deaths in Mlolongo and five others -- one each in Kitengela, Emali, Sondu, Migori and Busia.

KNCHR also reported "numerous injuries among members of the public and law enforcement officers."

The rights watchdog's call for accountability came even as the government condemned incidents of violence blaming the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition for the chaos.

Police arrested over 300 individuals in connection with the violent protest that saw critical infrastructure vandalized resulting to losses estimated at millions of dollars.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen estimated destruction at the Nairobi Expressway alone at USD5 million.

Kindiki said those in custody included individuals who played a direct or indirect role in planning, orchestrating, or financing the protests and acts of lawlessness.

Among the arrested individuals is Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau who are facing charges for various criminal offenses including the destruction of the Nairobi Expressway.

"We will apprehend, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in yesterday's violence and destruction," a tough-talking Kindiki said putting the number of those arrested at 316.

He accused organizers of protests of violating the constitution by resorting to armed picketing.

"We cannot have armed protesters. This applies to everyone participating in the protest, including bodyguards. We will not allow arms, even for those engaging in peaceful demonstrations," Kindiki explained.