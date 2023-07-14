Kenya: 200 Co-Operative CEOs Trained on Business, Strategic Management Skills

14 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Over 200 co-operative CEOs benefitted from CIC Group's business and strategic management skills to grow the sector.

CIC Group CEO Patrick Nyaga said the initiative seeks to empower societies with the necessary tools to thrive in today's competitive and dynamic landscape.

"As CIC, we firmly believe that cooperative CEOs play a crucial role in the success and sustainability of their organizations," Nyaga said at a three-day annual Cooperative CEO Forum in Naivasha.

"By offering this comprehensive training program, we aim to empower cooperative CEOs with the skills and knowledge they need to make informed decisions, drive growth, and create a positive impact within their communities," he added.

The insurance company has in the past year conducted 25 physical and virtual trainings to improve co-operative officials skills on financial wellness, governance, credit management, member engagement, and empowerment, among others.

"Through a series of interactive workshops, case studies, and hands-on exercises, participants will gain a deeper understanding of key business concepts and strategies," Nyaga said.

"This holistic approach ensures that cooperative CEOs will apply their newfound skills effectively in their respective enterprises and impart members in the long term."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

