Kenya: NCCK, KCCB, SUPKEM Urge President Ruto to Repeal Finance Act

Nairobi — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) have urged President William Ruto to repeal the controversial Finance Act.

Speaking during a press conference Friday, NCCK Chairman Timothy Ndambuki said that Kenyans have been adversely affected by the sky rocketing cost of living.

"We appeal to HE the President William ruto to hear the cry of Kenyans because the nation is not in good state ,we want both the president and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to hold dialogue and stop splitting this country into two," he stated.

He called on President Ruto to instead go back to the drawing board and review the heavy tax burden imposed on Kenyans.

"We want the Ruto administration to repeal the finance act 2023 and to review the heavy taxation burden it imposes on Kenyans and also maintain prevailing tax levels that will give citizens hope for their future and to recover their livelihoods," he said.

Catholic arch bishop Martin Kivuva further urged Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition leader to withdraw the signature collection exercise and call off protests.

"We urge the Azimio coalition leader Raila odinga to stop holding public demonstrations. The mass destruction caused by the protests are causing tension, violence and shedding of blood which is making the situation worse for Kenyans," he stated.