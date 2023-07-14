Kenya: Jackie Maribe, Jowie to Know Fate on October 6

Nairobi — The state has urged the court to find and hold that form television broadcaster Jackie Maribe and her boyfriend Joseph Irungu were indeed involved in the murder Monica Kimani.

Prosecuting counsel, Gichui Gikui told Justice Grace Nzioka that the two were linked to the gruesome murder of the deceased.

She submitted that Irungu was on the material day seem entering the residence of Monica and proceed to change his clothes

She said that Irungu had a gun on the fateful day and Maribe aware.

The court was told that mere denials by Irungu that he did know the deceased, the same was demonstrated by witnesses who included Monica's brother who told court in his evidence that Irungu knew her sister.

The prosecutor in giving her final submission said that the gun that was used was produced before the court and even the DNA report showed that the blood stained removed from Irungu indeed matched that of the deceased.

However the Maribe's lawyer Katwa Kigen told the judge that the prosecution did not adduce evidence linking her client to the death of the deceased, which could have included mobile data, DNA examination reports among others.

He said that on the material day Jackie Maribe spent a day at the Citizen studio carrying out interviews until midnight when she joined former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at club Fourty-Fourty.

He further submitted that the mere fact that the two were cohabiting did not mean that they jointly participated in criminal activities.

The court will deliver judgment on 6th October 2023.