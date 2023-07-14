Kenya: Govt to Take Action Against Those Causing Conflict in Sondu - PS Omollo

14 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the government will take strong action against those responsible for the conflicts in Sondu town,

Addressing journalists at Oriwo Boys School in Karachuonyo constituency on Thursday, Omollo said that the government views those responsible for disputes between the towns bordering Kisumu and Kericho counties as perpetrators of law.

Omollo asserted that despite the government's view that the dispute in the region is a historical issue, top security officials from the two counties have been asked to meet and discuss measures to bring about peace.

"Security officers are on the ground to investigate the matter those who are found culpable must face the law. The government is also reviewing the causes of conflicts," he said.

He warned that no one will walk freely after causing conflict in the town. The security officers started the meeting on Thursday.

He said that they treat the matter seriously and that it requires quick action.

The PS added that the government has also created a master plan to guarantee families in the area live in peace.

"We have put in place measures to ensure the clashes do not reoccur or get out of hand," he added.

Omollo urged the two counties' political leaders to take the lead in promoting tranquility in the town.

He asked the town's elected officials to assist in maintaining the peace.

"We know that no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. But we're also asking political leaders to come together and help in restoring peace in the area," PS said.

