Kenya: Machogu Says Planned Demos Won't Be Allowed to Affect School Calendar

14 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu now says the planned demonstrations will not be allowed to affect the school calendar.

Speaking on Friday when he visited Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi, Machogu urged the Azimio la Umoja Coalition to stop organizing the antigovernmental demonstrations so that school activities can go as planned.

"We are appealing to our brothers and sisters who are organizing these (Protests) to desist from doing so because whatever issues we have we can be able to resolve the issues in a much more amicable manner than resulting in protests," he said.

"Children should be able to come to school as usual because the government will ensure enough measures are put in place so that there will be no interference in the schools program."

Additionally, Machogu advised Kenyans to refrain from taking part in the protests in order to stop further property damage and fatalities.

On Friday, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has announced three-day demonstrations to be held from next Wednesday.

In a statement, the coalition, led by Raila Odinga, explained that the decision to extend the protests to Thursday and Friday was made in response to overwhelming public demand.

Odinga said that the demos will be held whether the government issues a permit or not.

"We will have countrywide protests next week on Wednesday whether the government likes it or not," he said.

