Uganda/Algeria: Uganda Again Drawn Against Tormentors Algeria in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda has once again been drawn against its tormentors, Algeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Algeria beat Uganda 2-1 and 2-0 in home and away fixtures in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draws held on Thursday, Uganda was drawn in group G where they will renew acquaintances with the Desert Foxes from Algeria.

The Cranes will also vie for the top position in the group against Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia in a bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

A total of 54 African countries will take part in the world cup qualifiers that kick off in November this year.

There are nine group each with six teams and the leader of the group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the best four runners up from the groups will play in a CAF play-off tournament where the winner will join the nine to make it 10 teams from African to play in the expanded world Cup which will this time round have 48 teams, away from the usual 38.

This time round, Africa will have 10 slots away from the usual five in the biggest football showpiece.