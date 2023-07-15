Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Candidates Frog-Marched to Mnangagwa's Events - Party Provincial Chair Reveals Registers Are to Be Marked

15 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

ZANU PF's Parliamentary candidates have been ordered to attend all of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's events, with a register set to be signed according to Harare Province Chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa.

Masimirembwa noted how most of the party's candidates were deliberately ignoring Mnangagwa, Vice President (VP) Constantino Chiwenga, and National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri's events despite having been given top-of-the-range vehicles by their party.

A memo seen by NewZimbabwe.com indicated the register would first be marked at Mnangagwa's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport rally.

"I have noted with great concern that most of our National Assembly candidates, despite having party vehicles, do not attend party programmes, particularly His Excellency's programmes and those of the VPs and National Chairman,"

"From tomorrow National Assembly candidates will sign an attendance register with me. Tomorrow's programme is at the RGM International Airport as advised by the Political Commissar (PC)."

Zanu PF bought over 300 top-of-the-range vehicles for its candidates to assist in their campaigns and those of Mnangagwa.

It is those vehicles that Masimirembwa referred to in the memo.

Mnangagwa has packed venues in Bulilima, Chipinge and Magunje on a campaign trail ahead of the August 23 General Elections. The Zanu PF head will be in Zaka on Saturday.

