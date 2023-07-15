Zimbabwe: Vote Ed - Says Retired Us Boxer Mayweather After State House Visit

15 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Retired American Boxer Floyd Mayweather has urged Zimbabweans to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the Zanu PF candidate as 'unbelievable' after visiting him at State House, Friday.

The statement which has divided opinion on social media platforms confirms that gold-dealer-cum Zanu PF politician Scott Sakupwanya indeed flew the multi-millionaire boxing legend into the country to help campaign for Mnangagwa and himself.

Sakupwanya took Mayweather to Mabvuku Constituency where he has sunk millions of US dollars in hopes of making it to Parliament, including adopting a road earmarked for development under Mnangagwa's Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2).

Speaking to journalists after meeting Mnangagwa, Mayweather said Mnangagwa's win would be a win for the people of Zimbabwe.

"I am happy to be here, we have been working on this for a long time now," said Mayweather.

"I want to give back to the people of Zimbabwe and that is what we were talking about today. The President is unbelievable, he is for the people, and I told him he has my support 100%, win this for a great cause and win this for the people."

Mnangagwa's human rights record has been touted as among the worst, with various political figures and reports equating it to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

He heads to the August 23 elections in a race against 10 contestants, among them Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa, his main contender.

