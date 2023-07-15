Kenya: President Ruto Says Opposition Won't Not Be Allowed to Engage in Demonstrations

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a crowd at Kenyatta Market on July 11, 2023.
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has vowed to stop the Opposition from engaging in demonstrations.

He said no more anti-government protests will take place in the country.

He noted that no more lives will be lost or property destroyed.

"I will take them head on. It will not be business as usual."

He warned Opposition Leader Raila Odinga against employing extra-constitutional means to gain power.

"We are aware of your dirty tricks to grab power. This time around the mission is tougher."

The President assured Kenyans of the Government's commitment to making life bearable to them.

"The cost of living is going down. We expect huge supply of food, thanks to our efforts to subsidise production."

He termed the Opposition's call for protests as an excuse to gain power from backdoor.

"I will not allow you [Mr Odinga] to seek power on the back of the blood of Kenyans."

President Ruto was speaking on Friday at the the Kinamba Shopping Centre in Naivasha when he commissioned the Naivasha-Njabini Road.

Later, he opened Ngeya Girls Secondary School in Mai Mahiu.

MPs Kimani Ichungw'ah (Kikuyu), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Kanini Kega (EALA) and Adan Keynan (Eldas) were in his company.

Mr Ichungw'ah argued that threats from the Opposition will not deter the Government from serving Kenyans.

We will defend our democracy and our country. We will protect this Government so that it can transform Kenya

He told former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop interfering with the running of the Government.

"We defeated your appendage in the 2022 election. Please honour our democracy," said the MP who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader.

Ms Kihara asked the youth to avoid being bribed by politicians to engage in violent demonstrations.

On his part, Mr Kega assured President Ruto of the Jubilee Party's support to the Government.

"We will not allow our members to engage in the protests," he added. - Presidential Communication Service

