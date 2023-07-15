Kenya: Govt to Extend Internet Connectivity to Insecurity Prone Areas

Kabarnet — The National government has said it will extend fiber internet connectivity to reach all insecurity prone areas in the North Rift region.

Principal Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy John Tanui said his department will team up with the private sector and other development partners to connect the six affected counties of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu and Laikipia with fiber internet.

Eng. Tanui who spoke when he launched JITUME Digital laboratory at Kapchepkor Technical Training Institute in Baringo North Sub- County, Friday, underscored the need of internet and mobile coverage which he said will assist in timely conveying of information in a region faced with banditry and cattle rustling challenge.

"We have planned and sent a team of experts and they have surveyed and identified the exact spots where the internet connectivity as well as mobile phone masts will be set," Tanui said.

He noted that the government is working on modalities to extend broadband connectivity by road which is currently at Emining in Mogotio Sub County and it will extend to Marigat, Mukutani and link up with neighbouring counties of Laikipia, Samburu, Turkana and West Pokot.

The PS who also encouraged the youth to embrace the Jitume programme said it will support them to tap opportunities beyond the country now that white collar jobs are hard to come by.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap noted that insecurity rocking the sub-county was a major hindrance to development but said he is hopeful that the current government will sort out the challenge for once.

He called on the youths to make good use of such centres in his constituency so that they can earn for themselves income and in turn improve their livelihoods.

"I am urging all our youths to enroll in Jitume since it is a hub where they can do programs and assignments and at the end they can earn a living out of it," said Makilap.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, the legislator said that he is hopeful that in the next few years the region will produce skillful young women and men who will be able to create self-employment opportunities for others.

Baringo Women representative Florence Jematia who is also a member of the National assembly ICT committee challenged women and youth to be tech savvy as the world was now a global village and use of the internet eases trade and communication.

On insecurity, Jematia said she will champion support of victims of banditry who she pointed out are languishing in abject poverty after the loss of livelihoods.

She said that it is high time communities embrace peaceful coexistence and those widows and orphans who need assistance be prioritized by both national and county governments and other charitable organizations.

Deputy governor Eng Felix Kimaiyo in his remarks urged the ministry to FastTrack fiber connectivity to enable youths access information online and also boost the network connectivity across the county to help in reducing the insecurity incidences.

The Institution Principal Elly Koross lauded the ministry for the initiative saying the youths would benefit from the training and get equipped with digital skills to enable them to venture into online work that could earn them a living and in building the economy.

He called on local leaders and well wishers to sponsor some of the needy students in the institution which has over 500 learners so that they can finish their respective courses without any major challenge. - Kna