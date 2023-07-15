Rwanda Airports Company Acquires Latest Aircraft Recovery Technology

Rwanda Airports Company (RAC), the operator of Kigali International Airport, has selected RESQTEC, a Dutch company specializing in aircraft recovery solutions, as its supplier for aircraft recovery equipment, training, and services.

This collaboration aims to enhance the airport's preparedness for runway excursions and reduce the impact on operations. This means that by acquiring RESQTEC's latest aircraft recovery technologies, including the innovative R2S lifting system, the airport is projected to reduce runway closure time after an incident by more than 50 percent.

The R2S lifting system is specifically designed to facilitate controlled and continuous lifting in one shot, accommodating the new generation of larger and heavier aircraft with innovative wing designs.

According to experts, the equipment is quick, easy to use, and highly durable, enabling swift removal of disabled aircraft without compromising stability or incurring secondary damages.

Charles Habonimana, the Managing Director of RAC, said this strategic investment propels RAC to the forefront of airfield safety innovation, paving the way for a remarkable reduction of over 50 percent in runway closure time following any unforeseen incidents.

"With this groundbreaking technology at our disposal, this demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing our emergency response capabilities, ensuring the utmost safety of our airports and passengers. As a result, we are now better equipped than ever before to swiftly and effectively address aircraft incidents across all our facilities."

He said that they are ready to share the expertise with neighbouring countries should the need arise.

"By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, we aim to fortify the entire aviation ecosystem, cultivating a safer and more resilient environment for all," Habonimana added.

Martijn Poen, the International Sales Manager at RESQTEC, said: "We are very proud that Rwanda Airports Company has chosen RESQTEC's aircraft recovery solutions as part of their effort to prepare their airport for incidents with disabled aircraft. With their investment and future development plans, Rwanda sets the standard for aircraft recovery preparedness in Africa."

Completion of the project was achieved on July 7 following the successful delivery, commissioning of the equipment, and training of a dedicated aircraft recovery team at RAC.

The partnership between RAC and RESQTEC was solidified during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Kigali in June 2022.