Rwanda: Six Key Things to Know About Women Deliver Conference

All is set for the long-awaited Women Deliver 2023 Conference, which starts on Monday, July 17, with pre-events starting on Sunday, July 16.

Under the theme: Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions, the multi-sectoral conference will see feminists and other rights activists, together with different stakeholders in the quest for gender equality convene to find solutions to different challenges.

Below are six key things you need to know about the Women Deliver conference.

It is not just a conference

Women Deliver, which organizes the Women Deliver Conference, is a leading global advocate that champions gender equality and the health and rights of girls and women, in all their intersecting identities.

Founded in 2007

Women Deliver was founded in 2007 when it also held its ground-breaking meeting with almost 2,000 stakeholders in reproductive health.

The 2023 conference will be the sixth, and the first to be held in an African country.

Largest meeting on gender equality

The 2023 conference has an expected turn-up of 6,000 people in-person, and more than 200,000 online. This makes Women Deliver Conference the largest meeting on gender equality in the world.

Sixth meeting in Rwanda, first in Africa

For the past six years, similar conferences have happened in London, Washington DC, Kuala Lumpur, Denmark, and Vancouver.

The sixth meeting happening in Kigali, Rwanda, will be the first in Africa.

Aims to empower feminist movement

Among Women Deliver's goals is to empower the feminist movement, catalyse collective action to advance gender equality, hold leaders accountable, and create space, among others.

Who is the president?

Maliha Khan is the President and CEO of Women Deliver.

Her commitment to feminist movements and the empowerment of girls and women began in her native country, Pakistan, where she started her career implementing development projects in marginalized regions of the country.