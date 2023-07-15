Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Likely to Continue Its Autocratic Rule After August Elections

opinion

The image of Robert Mugabe looms large over the Zimbabwean elections even though he was deposed from power in 2017 and died in September 2019.

The departure of Mugabe was meant to mark the end of Zanu PF's ruthless government that had ruled the country with an iron fist for decades.

But as Zimbabweans go to the polls on 23 August, the beatings continue in the streets; journalists and political activists live in fear of being arrested and imprisoned without trial.

Spare a thought for Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who is leading one of the most difficult democratic revolutions in recent years.

He is doing this with over four million of his supporters and potential voters based in South Africa and unlikely to get home to participate in the August 2023 elections.

The bulk of Chamisa's support is among the urban, educated, and young people who are working in South Africa's tourism and hospitality industry, e-hailing and retail goods delivery sector.

Zanu PF's largely rural support is expected to come out in their millions to vote while Chamisa's support base is unlikely to make it.

Until recently Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) could not even announce its candidates in various wards, towns, and provinces out of fear that they would be targeted by the Zanu PF government.

Mugabe's former lieutenant Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe, continues his culture of brutality and political intimidation.

Chamisa is the main man standing after the Mnangagwa regime increased the cost of political participation from $1,000 to $20,000, effectively cutting down presidential challengers from 23 to 11.

The main issues that will dominate the elections include the high cost of living, power cuts that are crippling the economy, unemployment, and democratic values.

With insurmountable odds against him, Chamisa is unlikely to win this round, but in just one year, his CCC is expected to continue to be a thorn in Mnangagwa's government.

But most importantly if Chamisa stays the course, he could be the right man to liberate Zimbabweans from the tyranny of the Zanu PF government.