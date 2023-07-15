South Africa: Boks Outsmarted From Beginning to End

In a World Cup year, the match between the Springboks and the All Blacks raises questions about the desire to win. The All Blacks dominate, leading 17-0 at halftime. The Springboks show some fight but ultimately lose 35-20.

➤ With minutes to go:

The important question. Who wants it most?

In this World Cup year, there are also questions about whether the Springboks or even the All Blacks really want to win the match.

The real contest is going to be at the base of the scrum. Faf de Klerk, loved and hated in equal measure, will have to play the best game of his life - and so will Damian Willemse.

Schalk Burger: "Nobody beats the All Blacks at Eden Park. But this is Mount Smart Stadium, not Eden Park."

And finally, ask yourself: who do you back, Rassie Erasmus or Ian Foster?

➤ The match:

Does it matter that Faf knocks on the first time he touches the ball?

And does it matter that the All Blacks cross the advantage line four times in the first movement, does it matter that the Springboks are scrambling a little hysterically - and does it matter that Aaron Smith scores the inevitable try under the posts?

The Boks give away one penalty after another and Richie Mo'unga finally takes an easy shot at poles. After ten minutes, the All Blacks are leading by ten points.

The All Black strategy is clear. They are backing themselves by kicking ahead and winning the aerial contest, but in truth, the All Blacks are dominating all aspects of the game. Flank Shannon Frizell scores a team try in the corner that Mo'unga converts.

Seventeen minutes, 17 points - and none of them for the Springboks.

A quarter of the match is gone before the Boks get the ball and for the first time they look as if they are in the match. It's no surprise that in nine passes, Faf de Klerk passes to Damian Willemse only once. The entire team is protecting the flyhalf.

Then a long TMO decision. Did Chelin Kolbe knock on? No. Was there downward pressure? Yes. Try? No, the TMO decides. Referee Mathieu Raynal has been good so far. The decision has been made. No try. Move on.

On 33 minutes, it's butt-clencher time. South Africa gets an easy penalty and Faf de Klerk, not Wilemse, steps up. Thankfully De Klerk puts three points on the board.

Just before halftime, however, Aaron Smith milks a penalty by deliberately throwing the pass into the retreating Steven Kitshoff. Mo'unga does the honours.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Two minutes over 40 minutes, there is once again a TMO decision about a try - but Lood de Jager is penalised for a neck roll.

Surprisingly, Willie le Roux has been a major force, both as a player and leader.

Early in the second half, the Boks are looking good - but that's all good and well. Getting points on the board is something else.

Faf de Klerk comes off after a knee injury. Perhaps not a bad thing as he has started doing hysterical things as he is inclined to do - and Grant Williams is a worthy replacement.

Then, Malcolm Marx. There is nothing the All Blacks can do as the Springboks surge over the line for their first try.

After 60 minutes Willie le Roux floats a pass out wide. There are few things nicer to see on a rugby field than Cheslin Kolbe flying through the air to score a magnificent team try.

But Will Jordan scores a beautiful try after a cross-kick from Jordie Barrett. Richie Mo'unga follows it up with an easy score. Despite Kwagga Smith's beautiful late try, it's game over.

Perhaps, for once, Rassie and Co were too clever. The untried combinations took too long to come together and the All Blacks were on the front foot from the beginning. Lesson learnt.

New Zealand (4 tries) 35-20 (3 tries) South Africa