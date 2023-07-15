Kenya: Nyeri Police Smash Racket Diluting Milk With Water Before Selling

Nyeri — Police in Nyeri have smashed a racket where unscrupulous milk transporters have been illegally selling milk to an illegal processor and adding water thus defrauding farmers from a cooperative society in Mathira.

Following the development, three people among them driver of slopes dairy in Mathira and two plant operators where the racket has been running for five months were arrested .

Drama unfolded when officers raid a trap at a the plant and arrested red-handed the driver making his way to siphon milk before moving on to meru.

The officers were surprised when after theft of more than 5000 litres the crew put water of equivalent amount but this time they were not lucky .

A official of slopes dairy Kenneth Wanjohi said they have been receiving complaints from their meru clients a move they said has costed them huge amount of money.

"We are delighted that this has been uncovered our meru clients have been comparing that our milk has always been adulterated hence we are happy that police have acted " said Wanjohi.

The move by police has come at a time when Kenyans have been complaining of presence of bad milk in the market.