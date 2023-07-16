Africa: President Ruto Lauds African Union Commission in Advancing Pan-African Integration

16 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has lauded the African Union Commission in advancing Pan-African integration as he welcomes African leaders for Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

President Ruto praised the AU Commission for its leadership in advancing Pan-African integration and sustainable development.

He emphasized the "significance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and its potential to lift millions out of poverty, at the AU fifth Mid-Year Coordination Summit in Nairobi."

President Ruto further called for self-reliance and institutional reform at the AU. Africa must define its voice, pursue a new industrial age, and ensure effective capacity for Pan-African transformation.

President Ruto invites visiting Heads of state to Africa Climate Summit to be held in Nairobi from September 4th-6th which will highlight the importance of accelerating global energy transition and delivering African solutions to combat climate change.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.