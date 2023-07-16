Africa: President Ruto Lauds African Union Commission in Advancing Pan-African Integration

Nairobi — President William Ruto has lauded the African Union Commission in advancing Pan-African integration as he welcomes African leaders for Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

President Ruto praised the AU Commission for its leadership in advancing Pan-African integration and sustainable development.

He emphasized the "significance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and its potential to lift millions out of poverty, at the AU fifth Mid-Year Coordination Summit in Nairobi."

President Ruto further called for self-reliance and institutional reform at the AU. Africa must define its voice, pursue a new industrial age, and ensure effective capacity for Pan-African transformation.

President Ruto invites visiting Heads of state to Africa Climate Summit to be held in Nairobi from September 4th-6th which will highlight the importance of accelerating global energy transition and delivering African solutions to combat climate change.