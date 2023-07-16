Somalia: At Least 18 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Danab Force Operation

Mogadishu — The Danab commandos carried out operations against Al-Shabaab in the villages between the Gal'ad district and the Bud-bud of Galgudud region.

Officials of the military forces who spoke to the state media said that they have inflicted a great loss on the al-Shabaab group during the massive crackdown in the remote villages.

In the operations, the US-trained and equipped forces destroyed stores where explosives were stored by Al-Shabaab, according to a statement issued by the defense ministry.

The government said that many Al-Shabaab fighters and leaders were killed in the operation. The latest operation in Gariyale left 18 Al-Shabaab members dead.

The state media published the pictures of Al-Shabaab corpses on its telegram channel.

The commander of the 16th Battalion of Danab Ahmed Abdullahi Nur Beeryare, said that the government will continue the operation until they eliminate Al-Shabaab.

Gal'ad is one of the areas that were liberated from al-Shabaab earlier this year.

During the operation, the militants carried out one of the most devastating attacks in which the deputy commander of the Danab army, Hassan Ture, died along with other officers.