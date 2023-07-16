Kenya: Ruto Vows Police Action Against Protest Organizers and Financiers

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza leaders have called on the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Director of Criminal Investigations Boss Mohammed Amin to initiate an investigation, apprehend, and prosecute individuals responsible for organizing and funding the recent wave of violent protests in the nation.

President William Ruto presided over a critical meeting on Saturday, during which the leaders collectively reached this decision.

"The financiers and mobilizers of criminal gangs should be charged with the various crimes that their money procures," the resolution signed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot read in part.

The crisis meeting, attended by 241 leaders including Governors and Members of Parliament, focused on addressing the anti-government protests organized by Raila Odinga's Azimio coalition.

The leaders expressed their deep concern over the loss of lives and extensive property damage caused by the protests and pledged to take decisive action to prevent any further escalation.

"We will cooperate with the police and our constituents to ensure that there is no further loss of life and livelihoods. Going forward, we and the people shall protect property, and guard peace and lives against these destructive elements," the leaders agreed.

The leaders reiterated their stance of not engaging in any form of collaboration or handshake with Raila, whom they referred to as an anarchist harboring resentment after losing the presidential election for the fifth consecutive time in August 2022.

Despite Raila's persistent demands through weekly protests, pressuring the government to address the increasing cost of living and various other issues, he has consistently stated that he is not interested in pursuing a handshake agreement.

"In this blackmail campaign too, he will fail. For the avoidance of doubt the Handshake is not and will never be an option, now and in the future," the Kenya Kwanza leaders said.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders, while urging Kenyans to disregard Raila's protests, asserted that President Ruto's administration was making significant progress in reducing the cost of living through various initiatives.

President Ruto maintains that no protests will be allowed under his watch, emphasizing his determination to take decisive action against those who defy the government's ban.

Raila has, however, remained determined and undeterred and recently declared the coalition's intention to extend their protests to span three consecutive days, starting this week on Wednesday.