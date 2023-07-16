Ethiopia: Govt Seeks U.S.$12 Billion in Funding for Economic Plan

16 July 2023
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Samson Berhane

The Ethiopian government is looking to raise USD 12 billion in financing to implement its new three-year economic reform plan, according to Teklewold Atnafu, economic advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

The funds would come from institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, as well as from restructuring Ethiopia's debts, Teklewold told the Amharic news publication Reporter.

Ethiopia's improving relations with Western countries like the U.S. and France could help it secure debt relief and financing, the advisor said. However, he acknowledged that policy conditions tied to IMF and World Bank loans could be a sticking point in the negotiations.

- Advertisement -One major issue is foreign exchange liberalization, which the IMF wants Ethiopia to pursue more aggressively. The IMF wants the liberalization to occur within one year of funding being released.

The Fund also wants assurances that the Ethiopian Central Bank will stop directly advancing funds to the government.

While Teklewold expressed confidence Ethiopia could meet its USD 12 billion target, the strict IMF time frame on foreign exchange liberalization could complicate agreement on policy reforms needed to secure the full amount of funding.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.