Zimbabwe: I Refused U.S.$75 000 Toyota Fortuner - Says Ex-CCC Chinhoyi Mayor 'Persecuted' Over Fuel Compensation for Using Own Vehicle

FORMER Chinhoyi mayor, Dyke Makumbi has revealed he declined an offer from council to buy him a US$$75 000 Toyota Fortuner and, instead, directed the local authority to use the money for service delivery.

The then town premier opted to put fuel into his ramshackle Volkswagen (VW) Bora sedan for use on council errands from September 11, 2018, to November 27, 2020, before his subsequent recall by MDC Alliance president, Douglas Mwonzora.

Chinhoyi Municipality, which has a precedence of awarding US$90 000 to a former Zanu PF mayor, has now resolved to compensate Makumbi an estimated US$7 000 for use of own vehicle, a development that has sparked "unwarranted" controversy.

According to council minutes, Makumbi requested and was granted compensation of 40 litres of fuel per week and use of his own vehicle from September 11, 2018, to November 27, 2020, before his subsequent axing.

He is, therefore, expected to receive compensation of 4 600 litres for the two years he was mayor.

The Finance Committee recommended that council accede to the request to cover 740 kilometres at a cost of US$325 for coverage of 37 council meetings.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Makumbi insisted his modest compensation was above board and council was within its parameters to grant the award.

"What has to be appreciated is that l actually stopped the purchase of a Toyota Fortuner for mayor, which had been approved at a cost of US$75 000 at that time and ordered that the money be used for service delivery to residents and ratepayers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My conscience is clean to accept the compensation amid all the hullabaloo because l was not greedy but selfless in sacrificing my personal vehicle for use on council business. I bought my own fuel notwithstanding the depreciation of my car and what do l get in return, persecution," said Makumbi, the incumbent CCC Chinhoyi Ward 12 councillor.

The former mayor says he is eyeing a comeback as premier after winning August 2023 elections, hence the noise surrounding compensation by his detractors.

"The crux of the matter is that council technocrats calculated the distances and came up with the quantum for compensation, which l wasn't part of. The figures then went through a council committee and subsequently ordinary council.

"My political enemies are behind this persecution. It is a clear smear campaign because l have not made secret my ambition to reclaim the mayoral seat because l have unfinished business that l need to complete," said Makumbi.

He highlighted that among incomplete projects was water augmentation.

Therefore, a veritable fight for the mayoral seat is looming within the opposition party following confirmation by aspiring Ward 8 Councillor, David Malunga, that he is also targeting the plum job currently held by Ward 5 Councillor Garikai Dendera.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, CCC will conduct internal interviews for mayors and chairpersons of smaller local authorities across the country, before deploying suitable candidates.