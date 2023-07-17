South Africa: Port of Richards Bay Reopened to Trucks After Non-Compliance Certificate Lifted

The Port of Richards Bay reopened to truck traffic at the weekend after a non-compliance certificate for undisclosed 'environmental management issues' was lifted. Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested in relation to the recent spate of truck burnings.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Saturday that it had lifted "a non-compliance stop certificate issued by the Ports Authority on 13 July 2023 to suspend operations of one of its terminal operators".

"The terminal operator has since presented an implementation plan and committed to resolving the environmental management issues stipulated in the certificate. It has been noted that the terminal operator has already started implementing the remedial action."

The "environmental management issues" remain undisclosed and TNPA had not responded to Daily Maverick queries about that by the time of publication.

Exports through the port include wood chips and copper concentrates. Fertiliser also moves through the port. Coal exports that go through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal were unaffected.

The statement said that transporters were urged on Saturday to wait 12 hours before dispatching trucks to the port to allow a backlog to be cleared.

Thus ends a saga that capped a terrible week for South Africa's crucial trucking industry that saw 21 trucks attacked and burnt by arsonists in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

It has been widely reported that three suspects have been arrested and the army has been deployed as an additional security measure.

Train derailment

Meanwhile,...