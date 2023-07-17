Tanzania: Samia to Grace African Elders Retreat

Arusha — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan will today officiate an inaugural Elders Retreat, which is part of the Africa Drive for Democracy week, scheduled to take place in Arusha.

The annual gathering of the continent's pro-democracy community in Arusha, Tanzania, brings together delegates from more than 45 African nations, comprising former Heads of State, scholars, leaders of political parties, movements and professional associations and active citizens.

According to a statement seen by 'Daily News', the elders retreat will be chaired by former Sierra Leonean leader Ernest Bai Koroma.

Other key delegates include former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia.

Ambassador Salaah Hamad, Head of the African Governance Architecture and Advocate Batlokoa Makong, Chief of Staff of the African Peer Review Mechanism are also expected to join the elders in reflecting on the state of democracy on the continent.

During the retreat, the former leaders are expected to draw upon their extensive and practical experience to delve into multiple crises facing the continent, reflect on their implications on the state of democracy on the continent and propose innovative strategies to overcome them.

"Their reflections and insights will subsequently contribute to the advancement of an agenda for democratisation on the African continent," the statement reads in part.

The ensuing Africa Drive for Democracy Annual conference, which is slated for July 19 to 21, will then build on the inaugural conference and aims to once again provide a platform for participants to critically assess the progress and challenges in achieving democratic governance on the continent in the midst of multiple crises.

This year's theme focuses on the role of social movements in promoting democracy on the continent.

The main thrust of the conference is to take stock of the state of democracy on the continent, highlight and celebrate the achievements of the African democratic movement, learn from the challenges encountered, and craft forward-looking approaches towards promoting vibrant and tolerant democracies.

Discussions will explore the historical and contemporary role of social movements and co-create the continental democratic trajectory based on credible data and evidence debated during the conference.

The insights and strategies proposed by these experienced and reputed participants will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, activists, and stakeholders who are dedicated to promoting and sustaining democracy in Africa.

The Africa Drive for Democracy week provides an ideal platform for these discussions, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among African nations, and ultimately aiming to enhance democratic values and practices across the continent.

The initiative is driven by the commitment to build a strong community, leadership, concrete action and a strong network in support of the democratisation agenda in Africa.

The conference is co-hosted by the Centre for Strategic Litigation, MS Training Centre for Development Cooperation and the Institute for Security Studies, with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Ford Foundation, The Open Society Foundations (OSF) Africa, Friedrich Naumann Foundation, Humanity United, and Freedom.