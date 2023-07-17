Tanzania: Formulating Planning Ministry, Commission Impresses Kinana

THE ruling party CCM's Vice-Chairman (Mainland), Abdulrahman Kinana has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for formulating the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

He also lauded Dr Samia for restoring National Planning Commission and placing the crucial body under the President's Office, with an objective to speed up development plans in the country.

Mr Kinana made the remarks on Sunday during a public meeting to explain the great work of implementing the CCM Election Manifesto in Kibiti District, Coastal Region.

"Recently, the president has created the Ministry of Planning and Investment and restored the National Planning Commission, placing the body under her office with the aim of making good plans for the country.

"The then Ministry of Finance and Planning had a huge burden on its shoulder hence the president felt it was imperative to relieve it from the planning, which is a very crucial area that demands ample time and much creativity to deliver," Mr Kinana noted.

He said since the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere was alive, the Ministry of planning was responsible for development plans of the country but later it was removed.

"The president made a good decision because the country cannot attain real development without planning, no income can be generated without planning, and more so, we cannot spend without planning. The creation of this ministry and commission will speed up development," he said.

"We congratulate our president, who is also the party Chairperson for effectively implementing CCM's policy and election manifesto," he added.

Early in July, after enactment of the Planning Commission Act, 2023, President Samia made minor restructuring of the cabinet, formulating the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

As part of the restructuring, she appointed Ubungo Member of Parliament Prof Kitila Mkumbo, as Minister of State in the President's Office Planning and Investment.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the Head of State appointed Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as the Minister for Finance.

Dr Mwigulu was the Minister for Finance and Planning prior to the latest appointment.

President Samia also appointed Dr Ashatu Kijaji to be the Minister for Industry and Trade. Before this appointment, Dr Kijaji was the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Following the enactment of the Planning Commission Act, 2023 and the decision to transfer investment matters to the Office of the President, Dr Samia has made minor changes to the ministries and appointed leaders," the statement reads in part.

She also appointed Mr Lawrence Mafuru to become the Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission. Prior to this, Mr Mafuru was the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Economic Management).

Meanwhile, CCM has directed the government to speed up the process aimed at allowing Dubai based - multinational logistics company DP World Limited to handle 8 per cent of all the ports operations under the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

The party's Secretary General Daniel Chongolo made the directives here yesterday, saying the deal should be fast tracked instead of continuing with debates on the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Tanzania and the Emirate of Dubai.

He said the ongoing debates were unnecessary, saying while the country is dragging its feet; the neighbours are taking advantage to develop their ports, partnering with private sector to enhance efficiency.

"Let's fast-track this deal to allow the DP World to start operations for quick results," Mr Chongolo said when he was addressing wananchi here, adding that engaging private sector in ports operations was as in line with the party's election manifesto.