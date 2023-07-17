Rwanda/Uganda: Rwanda Women Out to See Off Uganda in Paris 2024 Games Qualifier

Sunday

Rwanda Vs Uganda (3pm), Kigali Pelé Stadium

Rwanda's women team will be aiming to eliminate Uganda when the two teams lock horns in the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games women's football qualifier on Sunday.

The first leg at Kigali Pelé Stadium, which was technically the home grounds of the Crested Cranes, saw the pair sharing the spoils in a 3-3 thriller and Rwanda will be hoping to knock the visitors out when the two teams meet in the second leg at the same ground.

Rwanda came back twice to snatch a draw and, now playing before thousands of home supporters, the second leg promises to produce more entertaining football moments after which the winner will prepress to the next round with Cameroon awaiting.

ALSO READ: Olympic Games Qualifier: Rwanda hold Uganda in six-goal thriller

For Rwanda, to get a win or the needed results to sail through, much will depend on a fit goalkeeper Angeline Ndakimana who pulled a series of spectacular saves to keep her side in the game.

She got injured and was replaced by Diane Uwamahoro and Grace Nyinawumuntu will back to full recovery in time to return between the posts.

Uganda looks to be the better side on paper with the likes of Najemba Fauzia, Nasuna Hafisah, Komuntale Sumaya looking to be defender's nightmare but Rwanda are very clinical though they create few chances.

ALSO READ: Five things we learnt from Uganda vs Rwanda game

Nyinawumuntu may be tempted to make a couple of changes as she looks forward to adding more bite to her attack.

Zawadi Usanase, who scored after being introduced in the second half of the first leg, may get a starting role up front. Rwanda could opt for a three-woman attack in Liberée Nibagwire, Florence Imanizabayo and Zawadi Usanase whereas Dorothée Mukeshimana could potentially play just behind them as an orthodox number 10.

For Uganda, Inkwaput Fazila may lead the attack with Nankya Shadia and Nantongo Aisha providing the needed cover at the back as the two central defenders.

The first leg produced fantastic football, great team work, some outstanding individual performances and superb goals from both sides. Sunday's game is expected to live up to the same bill.