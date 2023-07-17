Rwanda: Officials Pay Tribute to Rwanda's Fallen Peacekeeper

Officials on Friday, July 14, paid their last respects to Sgt Eustache Tabaro, a Rwandan peacekeeper who lost his life following an attack on the United Nations mission in CAR (MINUSCA) by armed elements earlier in the week.

ALSO READ: RDF mourns fallen peacekeeper

The event was attended by the Head of MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, the head of the Rwandan diplomatic mission to CAR, Olivier Kayumba, CAR Deputy Army Chief of Staff, as well as MINUSCA officials.

https://twitter.com/UN_CAR/status/1679915041733083141

The attack on a MINUSCA patrol near Sam-Ouandja, Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern CAR on Monday was condemned by both Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the UN.

ALSO READ: UN chief condemns attack that killed Rwandan peacekeeper

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, called on the CAR government to conduct an investigation into the attack to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

The RDF said Rwandan peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians.

According to the RDF, Rwanda is the fourth largest troop-contributor to UN missions with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.