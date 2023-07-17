Rwanda: New Digital Tool to Evaluate Performance of Judiciary Launched

The judiciary sector on Friday unveiled the Judicial Management Performance System (JPMS), a digital system aimed at monitoring and improving the performance of its staff. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the delivery of justice.

Chief Justice Faustin Ntazilyayo highlighted the significance of this technological advancement for the judiciary sector, emphasizing that the JPMS is a crucial step forward, coming seven years after the adoption of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), which has significantly impacted the sector's ability to deliver justice to Rwandans.

"This new technology will greatly assist in monitoring and evaluating all activities typically carried out by court staff. It applies at various levels, including the judicial level in general, at the court level, and even at the individual employee level," the Chief Justice said.

Furthermore, Ntazilyayo emphasized that the JPMS system is designed to complement the existing IECMS standard rather than replace it. This ensures a smooth transition and underscores the system's ability to enhance the daily functioning of the court, promoting fair and timely justice.

"While some workers have expressed concerns about the performance of this system, we anticipate that as they become more familiar with its usage, they will better understand its benefits and appreciate how it improves and streamlines their tasks," he added.

Marie Alice Uwamahoro, a Business Analyst at the Supreme Court said that the JPMS would enable more frequent self-evaluations aligned with the institution's objectives.

Uwamahoro stressed that the new system eliminates the possibility of overlooking certain aspects that may occur when using traditional paper-based evaluations. With JPMS in place, continuous monitoring ensures the timely completion of intended tasks.

In a previous interview with The New Times, Lawyer Sylvie Umwali expressed optimism about the new system's benefits for individuals in need of court services.

Umwali explained that the JPMS would provide transparency by clearly indicating the time a case reaches judges' offices and when registrars place it for trial, among other details, reducing the potential for delays.

The JPMS system is expected to facilitate tracking of the Strategic Plan and Action Plan implementation, monitor performance and work progress against targets, track Budget Allocation and Execution, and aid in evaluating Staff Performance based on assigned milestones or tasks.

Furthermore, the system is anticipated to boost the performance of all staff members and provide accurate performance assessments based on system data rather than relying solely on human-based data, as was done previously. Additionally, the system will assist in identifying areas that require improvement or additional efforts, supported by justified data from the system.

JPMS consists of two modules. One module will be utilized by judges and court registrars, allowing them to continue working within the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) while transmitting their work directly to JPMS. The other module will be used by other staff members operating exclusively within the system.