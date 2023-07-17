Uganda: Cultural Heritage Rocks the Runway At Afri Art and Fashion Show

16 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

It was a display of the Ugandan and African cultural heritage at Motiv in Kampala on Saturday evening at the second edition of the Afri art and fashion show organised by Trillion Looks Store.

In an indication of the progress made by the Ugandan fashion industry, the models showcased different fashions as they rocked the runway.

According to Cerinah Nalwoga Kasirye, the founder of Trillion Looks Store, the fashion show is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage.

"We want to change the narrative and show that this is us. This fashion show is meant to show who we are as Ugandans and Africans. These are not just fashions but cultural heritage. The pieces are designed using locally sources materials including cotton and bark cloth among others. All of them have a Ugandan touch to it," Nalwoga said.

The Public Affairs Counsellor at the US Embassy in Uganda, Ellen B.Masi who was the chief guest applauded the organisers for showcasing the Ugandan cultural heritage as a way of promoting it.

"This fashion show has displayed talent and creativity by Ugandans. The US Embassy in Uganda recognizes the role of entrepreneurship as well as small and medium enterprises in the development of the country. We will continue supporting the SMEs in their quest to professionalise, access capital and grow to be able to create employment and transform lives," Masi said.

She applauded the Trillion Looks Store founder, Cerinah Nalwoga Kasirye for organizing the fashion show that she said is one of the ways to identify different talents , especially among youths.

There was also an art exhibition .

