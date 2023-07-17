South Africa: Armed Thugs Attack SAPS Officials

In the early hours of Monday morning, 13 armed suspects executed a well-planned robbery at the SAPS Logistics store situated at Crosswell and Pretoria Streets in Pretoria.

The assailants, armed with AK47 rifles, not only targeted the store but also attacked the guards, leading to an attempted break-in at the armory.

Immediate reinforcements, including K9-413, RR184, and other available SAPS vehicles, rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to stop the perpetrators and restore order.

The attack started at 1am when the suspects, armed with AK47 rifles, descended on the SAPS Logistics store, catching the security totally off guard.

Having gained entry into the facility, the criminals proceeded to break into one of the buildings.

Amidst the chaos, a SAPS Police Captain from the Forensics division found himself in the line of fire. Sustaining gunshot wounds, the injured officer was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel fought to save his life.

With the immediate danger contained, the focus shifted to launching an investigation and a manhunt to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The SAPS, supported by specialised units and forensic experts, began combing the crime scene for any evidence that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects.