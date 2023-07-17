Africa: Putin Not Invited to South Africa

The South African government has taken a clear stand; Russian President Vladimir Putin is not invited to attend the BRICS Summit.

A delegation from Russia has been invited to attend the 15th anniversary of BRICS nations which takes place in Johannesburg next month. But President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is in ongoing discussions with the Russians about Putin participating from Moscow using virtual meeting platforms.

This comes after Putin, who has been declared by the United Nations as an aggressor in the war in Ukraine was indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is wanted for the abduction of the children of Ukraine who were taken by the Russian military to Ukraine.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute which governs the ICC, the Ramaphosa government is expected to arrest Putin if he sets foot in SA.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the government has been at pains to persuade Putin not to attend the summit next month.

"It's a big dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot arrest him. It's almost like you invite your friend to your house, and then arrest them. That's why for us, his not coming is the best solution.

"The Russians are not happy, though. They want him to come," he said in a recent interview.

Spooked by repercussions including the effect of indirect sanctions on South Africa's economy, Ramaphosa's government proposed moving the summit to China, hosting the summit virtually or Putin attending virtually.

The BRICS nations have rejected all three options as the current meeting is the first physical meeting of the BRICS in a post-Covid era.

The emerging economies say they have a full programme during this summit including considering applications by other emerging economies to join the group.

Ramaphosa's deputy is leading a government task team looking at possible solutions to the

Putin problem. The president is also expected to have another bash at selling the SA position to Putin when they meet for the Africa-Russia summit set to take place in St Petersburg from 27-28 July.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema accused the ANC of being "sellouts" who have been cowed into submission by Western powers.