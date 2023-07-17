Somalia: House Speaker Hosts Banquet Dinner for His Predecessors

16 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Sheikh Aden Madobe, the speaker of the Lower House Chamber of Parliament has hosted a banquet dinner for former speakers of the house.

The Madobe, Sharif Hassan, and Mohamed Osman Jawari discussed the current political situation in Somalia as well as the work of the national assembly during the dinner.

Their meeting came following the conclusion of a national dialogue hosted by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud this week in Mogadishu, which they were in attendance.

Somali government is reaching out to former leaders to consult on the national priorities as the country is now at war with Al-Shabaab and facing many challenges, including drought.

The president has also vowed that the military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds will be intensified to stop extortion of the Somali people and the spread of propaganda, intimidation, and extremism in Somalia.

The talks also came after an agreement between the government and the federal member states was reached in May providing for the introduction of direct universal suffrage from 2024 and the transition to a presidential system.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.