South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Concludes Eighth Successful Imbizo

15 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with the community of Sekhukhune District, at Motodi Sports Complex, Limpopo Province. This was the eighth successful Presidential Imbizo of the current administration.

The President inspected the progress of R37 Driekop - Steelpoort Interchange road project. The project is part of the massive road infrastructure rollout programme across the province and on its completion it will link the District with Polokwane, the capital city of the Province.

Preceding the Imbizo were other build-up activities led by various Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Mayors and other agencies of government. They checked progress on service delivery projects within the four local municipalities that make up Sekhukhune District Municipality.

The President, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Acting Premier of Limpopo, Mayors and members of Limpopo Members of Executive Council and the traditional leaders from across the district proceeded to the Motodi Sports Complex to engage with members of the community including business organisations.

Key to some of the issues raised by the community was shortage of water, unemployment, illegal mining, and the shortage of higher education centers in the area. In his response, the President acknowledged the challenge of water and invited the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, who provided an update on the progress of resolving the water shortages. Minister Mchunu expressed concern about the rollover of funds earmarked for the water projects. He announced a R12 billion project aimed at addressing the water problem and committed that the Department of Water and Sanitation will work directly with the local authorities and the mining sector on this project.

The President further assured the community that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy will intensify its programme of combating illegal mining, working together with law enforcement agencies. The Department will further engage with the relevant stakeholders to address issues related to mining in the district. He further encouraged the communities to actively participate in local economic activities.

President Ramaphosa appreciated the people of Sekhukhune District for attending the Imbizo in numbers and the manner in which they raised their issues and willingness to work with government. He also thanked the mining companies for working together with government and he acknowledged the positive input by a youth representative who emphasised the importance of young people actively participating in the upliftment of their communities.

