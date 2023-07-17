Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Entrancements of Moroccan Occupation Soldiers in Awsard Sector

16 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) targeted with violent and concentrated shelling the entrancements of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the Awsard sector, causing heavy losses in lives and equipment.

The military communiqué No. 833, issued on Sunday by the Ministry of National Defense, indicated that "advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army targeted the entrancements of the occupation soldiers in the Kalb al-Nus region in the Awsard sector".

"Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army had earlier concentrated their attacks targeting the positions of the Moroccan invading forces in the Farsiya sector and in the regions of Akrair Shadida and Al-Fayeen."

"The attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continue targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces along the wall of humiliation and shame," added the communiqué.

